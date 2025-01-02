Police appeal traces Glasgow man reported missing in Kirkcaldy on Hogmanay

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Police have traced a man reported missing in Kirkcaldy just after the bells at Hogmanay.

Steven Buddie was last seen just after midnight on Wednesday, January, 1 at the beach at Pathhead Sands in the town. The 37-year-old man from Glasgow, may have walked in the direction of nearby Nether Street, police said.

They have confirmed he has bene traced safe and well, and thanked everyone who shared their social media appeal.