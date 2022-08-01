Police award for 21 years of ‘selfless’ community work in Glenrothes

Police Scotland made a presentation to Ann Marie Scanlon, a pupil support assistant at Collydean Primary School.

For the past 21 years, she has been supporting and helping vulnerable children and adults.

The award came as part of the Deputy Chief Constable Partnership Funding.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ann Marie Scanlon receives her award from Inspector Kirk Donnelly.

Ann Marie works full-time, but gladly gives her time and effort to volunteer in the community.

She volunteers as a detached youth worker for Collydean Community Centre, a community volunteer for Glenrothes North and has, over the years, organised numerous clubs and events for children, steering them away from antisocial behaviour.

One of her events, Friday evening football, has had up to 70 young people turning up, choosing to play sport together and learning about teamwork, communication, as well as keeping fit.

The award was presented by Inspector Kirk Donnelly.

He said: “I know that Ann Marie’s hard work and effort has deterred many young people away from antisocial behaviour and I look forward to recognising some of the other outstanding work that takes place in the Glenrothes community.”

The award was also welcomed by Rhona Leishman, headteacher at Collydean.

She said: “Ann Marie’s heart shows no end of kindness and I know she is shocked and humbled to receive this award. We are delighted her efforts have been rewarded and wish her our warmest congratulations.”