Police called to Fife beach after concerns over man taking pictures
Police were called to a popular Fife beach after concerns over a man allegedly acting suspiciously and taking photos.
The incident happened at Burntisland beach on Thursday afternoon - and officers have made an arrest. They were called after people on the beach raised concerns over a man reportedly taking pictures.
A spokeswoman for the force: “Around 3.30pm on Thursday, June 20, 2024, police were called to a report of a man acting suspiciously in the Burntisland beach area. Officers attended and a 50-year-old man was arrested. Inquiries are ongoing.”
