Police college in Fife to re-open after legionella scare

Scotland’s police college, based in Fife, is set to re-open its doors after closing following the discovery of Legionella bacteria.

By Allan Crow
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 6th Jan 2023, 7:57am

The Tulliallan headquarters have been shut for one month, but will return to operations on Monday, January 9.

The closure was described as precautionary measure after the discovery of traces of Legionalla bacteria.

Remedial work has now been carried out, and officers and staff are set to return next week, although some buildings and rooms will remain isolated for testing and work.

Scottish Police College, Tulliallan Castle
Deputy Chief Constable Fiona Taylor said: “We have had no confirmed cases and while the risk to people was extremely low, it was right to close Tulliallan while necessary work, cleaning and testing took place.

“Our water safety experts have confirmed officers and staff can safely return, and training courses can resume.

“Measures including routine water sampling, temperature control, increased flushing and robust disinfecting will continue across the site and some rooms remain isolated for the time being. As at all times, the safety of officers and staff, and those attending our buildings is a key priority.”