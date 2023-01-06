The Tulliallan headquarters have been shut for one month, but will return to operations on Monday, January 9.

The closure was described as precautionary measure after the discovery of traces of Legionalla bacteria.

Remedial work has now been carried out, and officers and staff are set to return next week, although some buildings and rooms will remain isolated for testing and work.

Scottish Police College, Tulliallan Castle

Deputy Chief Constable Fiona Taylor said: “We have had no confirmed cases and while the risk to people was extremely low, it was right to close Tulliallan while necessary work, cleaning and testing took place.

“Our water safety experts have confirmed officers and staff can safely return, and training courses can resume.

