Police confirm Kirkcaldy man reported missing found safe and well
Police in Fife have thanked the public for their help after a man reported missing was found safe and well.
Monday, 17th May 2021, 8:35 am
Stuart McKenna has been reported missing from his home in Kirkcaldy.The 27-year-old was reported missing round 8.00pm on Friday in the Wilson Avenue area of the town.
He was last seen around 2:00am on Saturday in the Westwood Avenue area.
Police confirmed he was found safe and well on Saturday evening