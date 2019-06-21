Police fears for missing Kirkcaldy man

Police are appealing for help from the public to trace a man reported missing from Kirkcaldy.

Stuart Emslie was last seen about 2pm on Thursday 20th June at his home in the town and has not returned, or been in touch with family or friends since this time.

Concern is now growing for the 42-year-old’s welfare and anyone who knows his current whereabouts is asked to come forward.

He is described as white, 5ft 10ins tall with short brown hair and was last seen wearing blue trousers, a grey North Face hoody and brown boots.

Stuart also has access to a red Vauxhall Corsa with registration number YH64XSW.

Anyone with information can contact Kirkcaldy Police Station via 101 and quote incident number 3411 of the 20th May.