Police fears for missing Kirkcaldy woman

Police in Fife say they are growing increasingly concerned for a Kirkcaldy woman who has been missing for two days.

Karrina MacKenzie, who is 35, was last seen at 8:30am on Monday in the area of Rosslyn Street, Kirkcaldy.

Officers say they are growing increasingly concerned for the welfare of Karrina and are appealing for the public’s help to establish her whereabouts.

You may also be interested in:

Drunk knife man fought staff in McDonald’s Kitchen

Sadness as popular Levenmouth man Craig Bernard passes away

Fife drug dealer jailed after crack cocaine raid

Karrina is described as white, 5 foot 3 inches tall, of slim build, with long dark hair, and has a piercing above the right side of her upper lip. The clothing she is wearing is unknown.

Sergeant Steven Miller of Kirkcaldy Police Station said: “Karrina has been reported missing to police and we are becoming increasingly concerned for her.

“Karrina has links in both the Kirkcaldy and Glenrothes areas”

“I would urge anyone who may have seen Karrina or knows where she is to please contact police immediately.”

“If Karrina reads this appeal, I too would ask that she gets in touch with Police to let us know that she is safe.”

Those with information can contact Kirkcaldy Police Station via 101, quoting incident number 2552 of 2nd July, 2019.

Get in touch and tell us your story

Email: ffpnews@fifetoday.co.uk

Twitter: @FFP

Facebook: www.facebook.com/FifeFreePress