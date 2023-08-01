Police find body in search for man reported missing from his Fife home
Police searching for a man reported missing in Lochgelly have found a body in woodlands north of the town.
Officers had issued appeals after Darren MacDuff was reported missing from his home in the town on Sunday afternoon.
Formal identification has yet to take place but the family of the 56-year old have been informed.
A Police Scotland spokesman said: “The body of a man was found in woodlands north of Lochgelly around 1.55pm on Monday. Formal identification has yet to take place but the family of Darren Macduff, reported missing from the Lochgelly area, has been informed.
“There are no apparent suspicious circumstances a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal in due course.”