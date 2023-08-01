Officers had issued appeals after Darren MacDuff was reported missing from his home in the town on Sunday afternoon.

Formal identification has yet to take place but the family of the 56-year old have been informed.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “The body of a man was found in woodlands north of Lochgelly around 1.55pm on Monday. Formal identification has yet to take place but the family of Darren Macduff, reported missing from the Lochgelly area, has been informed.