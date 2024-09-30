Police find body in search for missing Kirkcaldy 19-year old

Allan Crow
By Allan Crow

Editor, Fife Free Press

Published 29th Sep 2024, 18:41 BST
Updated 30th Sep 2024, 19:32 BST
The family of Jamie Lyons have been made aware.

Police searching for a young man reported missing in Kirkcaldy have found a body.

Officers went to a wooded area off Oriel Road in the town late this afternoon where the found a body. Although formal identification has yet to take place, Jamie’s family have been informed.

Mr Lyons was reported missing at the weekend - he was last seen around 1.30pm on Sunday in the Greenloanings area of Kirkcaldy. His disappearance was said to be very out of character.

Police have made Mr Lyons' family aware (Pic: TSPL)Police have made Mr Lyons' family aware (Pic: TSPL)
A Police Scotland spokesperson said there are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances and a report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal. Oriel Road was closed to traffic while officers attended, and re-opened again around 6:30pm.

