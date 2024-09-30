Police find body in search for missing Kirkcaldy 19-year old
Officers went to a wooded area off Oriel Road in the town late this afternoon where the found a body. Although formal identification has yet to take place, Jamie’s family have been informed.
Mr Lyons was reported missing at the weekend - he was last seen around 1.30pm on Sunday in the Greenloanings area of Kirkcaldy. His disappearance was said to be very out of character.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said there are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances and a report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal. Oriel Road was closed to traffic while officers attended, and re-opened again around 6:30pm.
