Police find body in search for missing Kirkcaldy man, Ian Wilson

Officers recovered the body of a man near Home Farm View. Whilst formal identification has yet to take place, the family of Mr Wilson have been made aware. Police said there appeared to be no suspicious circumstances.

There had been no contact from Mr Wilson, a loving father and grandfather, since he went missing on Monday. Police had deployed a helicopter in their search along with a dog unit and the assistance of a mountain rescue team. Officers also carried out door-to-door and checked any doorbell recording equipment. Searches were carried out by specialist search officers focusing on the north Kirkcaldy area.