News you can trust since 1871
BREAKING
Thousands evacuated as wildfires rip through Tenerife
Police officer who had sex with 13-year-old gets jail
UK airlines on red alert as firm accused of selling fake turbines
Wetherspoons reports first annual profits since pandemic
Scotland hit with amber flood warnings as 'heatwave' approaches south
Coach diver 'slumped' at wheel in fatal Liverpool bus crash

Police find body in search for missing Kirkcaldy man, Ian Wilson

Police searching for a 64-year old man reported missing in Kirkcaldy have found a body on the outskirts of town.
Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
Published 6th Oct 2023, 16:21 BST- 1 min read
Updated 7th Oct 2023, 09:34 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Officers recovered the body of a man near Home Farm View. Whilst formal identification has yet to take place, the family of Mr Wilson have been made aware. Police said there appeared to be no suspicious circumstances.

There had been no contact from Mr Wilson, a loving father and grandfather, since he went missing on Monday. Police had deployed a helicopter in their search along with a dog unit and the assistance of a mountain rescue team. Officers also carried out door-to-door and checked any doorbell recording equipment. Searches were carried out by specialist search officers focusing on the north Kirkcaldy area.

Ian was last seen around 10.15pm in the Katrine Crescent area of the Lang Toun.

Related topics:PoliceKirkcaldy