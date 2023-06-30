Police give Anthony a special investigation for fifth birthday surprise

Glenrothes Police Station welcomed Anthony Green ahead of his fifth birthday on June 9. He is a frequent visitor to the station, although not for any wrongdoing.

Anthony arrived with his dad to wave in the fleet, as he does every Friday, before reporting to reception for his first ‘shift’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And he was called on to take part in a crucial mission right away after Community Sergeant David McCabe lost an ‘important document’.

Anthony and Sergeant McCabe with the missing 'important document' (Pic: N Kirk Photography)

Anthony helped him search each of the seven vehicles he had used during his patrols. Fortunately Anthony found what turned out to be a personalised birthday card with images of all of Anthony’s favourite police vehicles at Glenrothes, including the road policing tractor used for events.

Anthony was also given some advice about staying safe from PC Jennifer Finlay from Roads Policing, and was given a special birthday message over the radio.

In addition to performing his police duties, Anthony attends nursery where he likes to play football. He also likes growing his own fruit and vegetables including potatoes, carrots, tomatoes, strawberries and lettuce.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anthony loves his weekly visits to the police station and is always thrilled when he gets a wave or headlight flash.