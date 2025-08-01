Police ‘growing concern’ for missing Glenrothes man

Police are growing increasingly concerned for a man reported missing in Glenrothes.

James Love was last seen about about 4:30am on Thursday at an address in the town.

The 43-year old is described as about 6ft tall, heavy build, short, receding brown hair with goatee style stubble . He was last seen wearing a red jumper with a grey t-shirt underneath, dark coloured tracksuit bottoms and grey Nike trainers.

James is also known to frequent Lochgelly as well as the Airdrie area.

Police said they were “growing increasingly concerned for James' welfare” and ask that anyone who has information regarding James and his whereabouts contact them on 101 quoting incident number 1629 of July 31.