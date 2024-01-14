Police have traced a Kirkcaldy man reported missing safe and well

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Raymond Ellis was believed to have left an address in Overton Road in a grey Volkswagen Passat Estate around 1.15pm on Saturday. The 36-year old was later seen at a Tesco fuel station in Dunfermline .

Police issued an appeal on social media last night for help to trace him. They confirmed this morning he had been traced safe and well, and thanked everyone who shared their appeal.