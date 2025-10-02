Police in Fife to wear video cameras in ‘new era of transparency’

Police officers in Fife will soon be wearing video cameras as part of their uniforms.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The move has been welcomed by Fife Council’s community safety partnership.

Committee chair, Councillor Margaret Kenned, said the decision was "a new era of transparency and safety for Fife."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She added: "I am delighted to welcome the rollout of body-worn video cameras for police officers across Fife. This is a significant step forward in enhancing trust, accountability and safety in our communities.

Police officers in Fife will soon be wearing video cameras as part of their uniforms. (Pic: TSPL)

"I look forward to working closely with Police Scotland, community safety partners, and residents to ensure this technology is used fairly, responsibly, and transparently."

The new cameras are expected to bring many benefits for residents including greater transparency, better evidence, fewer complaints, and improved community safety.

Cllr Kennedy added: "Let’s keep the conversation open—if residents have questions about how body-worn video works, privacy protections or what to expect, I encourage you to reach out, and we will do our best to explain clearly."