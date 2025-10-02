Police in Fife to wear video cameras in ‘new era of transparency’
The move has been welcomed by Fife Council’s community safety partnership.
Committee chair, Councillor Margaret Kenned, said the decision was "a new era of transparency and safety for Fife."
She added: "I am delighted to welcome the rollout of body-worn video cameras for police officers across Fife. This is a significant step forward in enhancing trust, accountability and safety in our communities.
"I look forward to working closely with Police Scotland, community safety partners, and residents to ensure this technology is used fairly, responsibly, and transparently."
The new cameras are expected to bring many benefits for residents including greater transparency, better evidence, fewer complaints, and improved community safety.
Cllr Kennedy added: "Let’s keep the conversation open—if residents have questions about how body-worn video works, privacy protections or what to expect, I encourage you to reach out, and we will do our best to explain clearly."