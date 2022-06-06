Police ‘increasingly concerned’ for welfare of man reported missing in Fife

Paul Coyle (49) was last seen in the East Wemyss area around 9.15am on Thursday, June 2 June.
Officers say they are becoming “increasingly concerned” for his welfare.
Paul is described as around 5ft 7in tall, of medium build with shaved dark blonde hair and tattoos of birds on both thumbs.
When last seen, he was wearing a green jacket, blue Adidas tracksuit bottoms and white/grey trainers.
Acting Police Sergeant Gayle Hopton of Levenmouth Police Station said: “We are becoming increasingly concerned for Paul’s welfare and are seeking the public's assistance to help trace him.”He added: "I would urge anyone who thinks they may have seen him or has any information on his whereabouts, to get in touch as soon as possible."
Call Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident number 3725 of Friday, 3 June, 2022.