Police investigating after unexplained death of 16-year-old in Fife town
Police in Fife are investigating following the unexplained death of a teenager
Friday, 18th June 2021, 3:00 pm
The 16-year-old died on Wednesday, and the police were informed the following day.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "On Thursday, 17 June, police were made aware of the sudden death of a 16-year-old male in Barnton Drive, Glenrothes. The death occurred on Wednesday, 16 June and police were informed the following day. The death is being treated as unexplained and a post mortem examination will be carried out in due course. Enquiries are ongoing."