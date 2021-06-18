Police investigating after unexplained death of 16-year-old in Fife town

Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "On Thursday, 17 June, police were made aware of the sudden death of a 16-year-old male in Barnton Drive, Glenrothes. The death occurred on Wednesday, 16 June and police were informed the following day. The death is being treated as unexplained and a post mortem examination will be carried out in due course. Enquiries are ongoing."