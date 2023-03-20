News you can trust since 1871
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
10 hours ago Body of former St Helens rugby league star Bryn Hargreaves found in US
6 hours ago Members of RMT Union vote to accept pay offer from Network Rail
6 hours ago Gino D’Acampo quits ITV show over contract row
7 hours ago New Doctor Who multi-platform 60th anniversary story revealed
9 hours ago BBC Breakfast’s Nina Warhurst announces she is pregnant
10 hours ago AI chat bot ChatGPT reported down by multiple users

Police issue update on missing Kelty man

Police in Fife have thanked members of the public for their assistance in tracing a man missing from Kelty.

By Fiona Dobie
Published 20th Mar 2023, 16:25 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 20th Mar 2023, 20:12 GMT
Police are appealing for help tracing Craig Williams.
Police are appealing for help tracing Craig Williams.
Police are appealing for help tracing Craig Williams.

Officers had earlier appealed for information regarding the whereabouts of 29-year-old Craig Williams who was last seen at around 10.45am on Monday morning.

Police this evening have issued an update, saying Craig had been traced “safe and well”. They thanked the public for their assistance.