Police issue update on missing Kelty man
Police in Fife have thanked members of the public for their assistance in tracing a man missing from Kelty.
By Fiona Dobie
Published 20th Mar 2023, 16:25 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 20th Mar 2023, 20:12 GMT
Officers had earlier appealed for information regarding the whereabouts of 29-year-old Craig Williams who was last seen at around 10.45am on Monday morning.
Police this evening have issued an update, saying Craig had been traced “safe and well”. They thanked the public for their assistance.