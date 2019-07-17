Police name husband and wife killed on Fife road

Police have named the man and woman killed in a road incident in Glenrothes at the weekend.

They were Shirley and Harry Taggerty, who lived in the town.

The married couple were pedestrians on the A911 Leslie Road when they were involved in a collision with a grey Ford Fiesta around 10.10am on Saturday morning.

Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

Mr Taggerty was 61, and his wife aged 58.

The driver, a 20-year old man, suffered minor injuries.

The incident saw the road closed for a number of hours as police officers began their investigations.

In a statement released through Police Scotland, Mr and Mrs Taggerty’s family paid tribute.

It said: “We are all devastated by the sudden and tragic loss of both Harry and Shirley, who were both devoted parents, grandparents and friends.

“Harry was also a loving son, brother, cousin, uncle and nephew.

“They will be deeply missed by everyone, but will always be in our hearts and we will all treasure the memories we shared together.”

Police inquiries into the double tragedy are continuing.

Officers have identified a blue Vauxhall van – either a Movano or Vivaro model, in the area at the time of the collision – and have urged the driver to come forward.

Sergeant Ewan Pearce from Fife’s Road Policing Unit said: “Our thoughts and sympathies continue to be with Mr and Mrs Taggerty’s family and friends at this extremely difficult time and we have specially trained officers providing them with support.

“I’d like to thank those drivers who have come forward and spoken to officers following our earlier appeal for information.

“Our inquiries have identified a blue Vauxhall van, in the area at the time, and I’d urge the driver of this vehicle to contact us to assist our investigation.

“Similarly anyone with information, or relevant dash-cam footage, that has not yet spoken to, or provided this to officers, is asked to contact us as soon as possible.”

Contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 1565 of 13th July.