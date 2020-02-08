Police name man (25) who died after road incident in Glenrothes

A man struck by a car while crossing a road in Glenrothes has died.

Police named him as William Fisher who lived in the town.

He was 25 years old.

Police Scotland said Mr Fisher was struck by a car in Formonthills Road, Glenrothes, around 8.25pm on Thursday.

He was taken to Ninewells Hospital, Dundee, in a critical condition.

Police confirmed on Saturday he had passed away.

Sergeant Ewan Pearce said: “Our thoughts are with Mr Fisher’s family at this difficult time and our enquiries are continuing to establish the full circumstances of the crash.

“Anyone with information or dash-cam footage that could assist who has not yet spoken to police is asked to contact the Road Policing Unit in Glenrothes by calling 101, quoting incident 3532 of 6 February.”

Police said the 42-year old driver was not injured.