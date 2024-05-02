Police name victim and appeal for witnesses after fatal West Lothian crash

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The fatal incident occurred around 8.35pm in Auldhill Road, Kingcavil, near Linlithgow.

The passenger has been named as 20-year-old Gareth Hempseed from Dunfermline, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Only one vehicle was involved in the incident, a black Audi S1.

Gareth Hempseed, 20, who was killed in a road accident on April 29. Pic: Contributed

The driver of the vehicle, a 23-year-old man, was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh for treatment. He has since been released.

The road was closed for several hours for police investigations and to allow essential maintenance to take place.

Sergeant Dave Waddell said: “Our thoughts remain with Gareth’s family and friends at what is a very difficult time for them.