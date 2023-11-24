Police are investigating reports of a school assault and are aware of a video of the footage being circulated. It happened last month at a secondary school in Fife.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The rector has now written to parents to re-assure them about how it school tackles instances of violence.

The video, which the Fife Free Press has seen, shows a pupil being punched repeatedly. It comes just a week after it was revealed that Fife schools have recorded a huge spike in the number of reported violent incidents with over 3500 logged this year alone – and just months after graphic footage of an attack at Waid Academy in Anstruther appeared across social media platforms, sparking a huge debate among teachers, politicians and parents.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “On Thursday, we were made aware of an assault in the Dunnikier Way area of Kirkcaldy which had taken place on Wednesday, November 22. We are also aware of a video circulating online regarding to this incident. Enquiries are ongoing.”

Police say inquiries are continuing (Pic: TSPL)

In a letter to parents, the school confirmed there was video circulating and that Police Scotland were aware, adding: “We are working with our local community police are are providing support.”The school - which we have not named to avoid identifying any pupils - outlined its procedures which are implemented after reports of a fight or an assault.

“If a fight or assault is in process a member of the senior leadership team will attend immediately as soon as we are aware of the situation. In any situation our first priority is to de-escalate the issue and ensure any first aid needs are met. Assaults are fully investigated.”

Shelagh McLean, Fife Council's head of education and children's services, said: "Our first priority has to be the safety and wellbeing of all our young people when they are learning, and all of our schools have robust policies and procedures in place to deal with issues of poor behaviour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad