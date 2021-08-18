Police are treating the death as unexplained

Jane Fitzpatrick was found inside the vehicle on Cable Road in the town on Monday, August 9.

Police are treating it as “unexplained” but have released few details so far.

They are continuing extensive inquiries into the death of the 48-year old woman.

Officers were called to the scene a week ago and are still investigating the circumstances surrounding her death.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Following a post-mortem examination, the death of the 48-year old woman is still being treated as unexplained, and extensive enquiries are continuing to establish the exact circumstances surrounding her death.”

