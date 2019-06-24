Police pull dead body from Fife river

Police have discovered the body of a man in a Fife river.

A 70-year-old man was recovered from the River Leven, and follows a search for a man reported missing in the Leven area.

Police have confirmed that they were called to an address in the Leven area after the report of the missing 70-year-old man.

It is understood to have been in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Around the same time, the body of a man was recovered from the water of the River Leven close to Steelworks Brae in Methil.

Police are not treating the death as suspicious and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

