Police re-open investigation into Glenrothes man who vanished 26 years ago

Police have re-opened an investigation into a Glenrothes man who disappeared in 1998.

Detective Inspector Chris Mill said “We regularly review unsolved missing person cases and there have always been unanswered questions around Kenneth’s disappearance. His family have never given up hope of finding him and have worked closely with the charity Missing People.org to try and keep his disappearance in the public eye. “They produced an image of him a few years ago which gives an artist’s impression of what he may have aged to look like. If anyone recognises Kenneth from this picture, or has any information that can help our enquiries, please contact us. “I would appeal particularly to anyone who knew him and his social circle well, or any of his friends and relatives that we have not already spoken to, to please get in touch. It’s essential we find out what happened to Kenneth so we can bring his family some much needed closure after all this time.”