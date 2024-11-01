Police re-open investigation into Glenrothes man who vanished 26 years ago
Kenneth Jones was just 18 when he vanished on Monday, November 2. He was last seen around 10.30pm that evening in the Ancrum Court area of the town. His family discovered he was missing the next morning and have had no contact from him since.
Extensive enquiries have been carried out to trace Kenneth, who would now be 44-years-old, but so far there have been no confirmed sightings.
Now his case is being reviewed by police in Fife.
Detective Inspector Chris Mill said “We regularly review unsolved missing person cases and there have always been unanswered questions around Kenneth’s disappearance. His family have never given up hope of finding him and have worked closely with the charity Missing People.org to try and keep his disappearance in the public eye. “They produced an image of him a few years ago which gives an artist’s impression of what he may have aged to look like. If anyone recognises Kenneth from this picture, or has any information that can help our enquiries, please contact us. “I would appeal particularly to anyone who knew him and his social circle well, or any of his friends and relatives that we have not already spoken to, to please get in touch. It’s essential we find out what happened to Kenneth so we can bring his family some much needed closure after all this time.”
He is described as white, 6ft 2, with short, dark-brown hair. When last seen, he was wearing a black leather zip-up jacket, black jeans, and yellow and green trainers. If you have any information at all that could help our enquiries, please contact local officers via 101. You can also speak to the charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.