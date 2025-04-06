Police renew appeal to find man reported missing in Glenrothes
Police have renewed their appeal for help to trace a man reported missing in Fife.
Alan Latimer was last seen about 6:00pm on Monday, March 31 in his home town of Glenrothes. Police say his current whereabouts are unknown, and friends and family are becoming increasingly concerned.Alan is described as a white male, slim build, short brown hair, and is currently walking on crutches. He has connections in the Glenrothes and Dunfermline areas.
Contact 101 quoting incident No. 3027 of April 4.
