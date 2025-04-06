Police renew appeal to find man reported missing in Glenrothes

Police have renewed their appeal for help to trace a man reported missing in Fife.

Alan Latimer was last seen about 6:00pm on Monday, March 31 in his home town of Glenrothes. Police say his current whereabouts are unknown, and friends and family are becoming increasingly concerned.Alan is described as a white male, slim build, short brown hair, and is currently walking on crutches. He has connections in the Glenrothes and Dunfermline areas.