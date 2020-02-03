Police reveal tragic end to search for man missing after family visit to Kirkcaldy

A man who went missing after boarding a train in Kirkcaldy has been found dead.

The body of Robert Brown was found in Tweedmouth on Sunday – four days after the last sighting of him in Fife.

Mr Brown (72) had been in the Kingdom for a family visit, and boarded a Cross Country train planning to travel to Newcastle, and then onward to his home in North Shields on Thursday morning – but he never arrived.

You may also be interested in:

In pictures: Fife event to mark UK departure from EU

Fife theatre hosts Bohemian Rhapsody sing-along

In Pictures: Kirkcaldy from the air in the 1970s

Police say information suggests that he may have got off at Berwick-upon-Tweed.

Today they confirmed the body of a man found in Tweedmouth has been identified as Mr Brown. A spokesman said: “His family have been informed and our thoughts are with them.”

The matter is being managed by Northumbria Police.