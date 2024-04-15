Police say missing Edinburgh man William Budge could be in Fife

Police searching for a missing Edinburgh man have said he could be in Fife.
Officers have launched an appeal for help to trace William Budge, 61, who has been reported missing from the Silverknowes Gardens area of the capital.

When last seen he was wearing a black jumper, dark green t-shirt, dark blue jeans and dark shoes.

Anyone with any information is asked to call 101 quoting ref 2620 of 14/04/24.

