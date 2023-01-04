News you can trust since 1871
Police seal off Methil street after sudden death of 27-year old man

Police are investigating the sudden death of a 27-year old man in a Fife town.

By Allan Crow
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 4th Jan 2023, 12:29pm

Officers were called to a house in Whyte Rose Terrace in Methil in the early hours of this morning.

Police are treating his death as “unexplained.”

Part of the street at the entrance nearest Tower Bar was cordoned off as an investigation got underway.

Officers were called to a house in Whyte Rose Terrace in Methil
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Officers were called to an address in Whyte Rose Terrace, Methil, Leven around 1.10am on Wednesday, January 4, following the sudden death of a 27-year-old man.

"The death is currently being treated as unexplained and enquiries are ongoing."