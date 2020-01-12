Police search for missing 15-year old boy in Fife

Police have appealed for help to find a missing Glenrothes schoolboy.

Fifteen-year old Robbie Mill hasn’t been seen siCne Saturday evening.

The youngster was last seen in the Markinch area at 6.30pm.

He lives in the Rimbleton area of Glenrothes and has links to the Dundee area.

Robbie is described as white, 5ft 10ins tall, slim build, with short fair/blonde hair.

He was last seen wearing a black hooded jacket, grey tracksuit bottoms with a large Nike logo on the upper left leg and black trainers.

Anyone who may have seen Robbie, or who has any information, is urged to contact Police Scotland via 101 quoting incident number 3461 of 11 January.