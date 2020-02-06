Police search for missing Glenrothes man

Police have launched a search for a missing man in Fife.

Ricky Smith was last seen by his family on January, 26 at his home in Markinch, and have not had contact with them since.

The 51-year old has access to a black coloured Vauxhall Zafira, registration DU10NZM.

Information suggests that he may also be frequenting the Highlands area.

Ricky is described as black, 6ft 1in and of large build with short dark hair.

It is unknown what clothing he was wearing at the time.

Anyone who may have seen Ricky or who has information on his whereabouts, is asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident number 3368 of 5 February.