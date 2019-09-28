Police search for two missing Fife teenagers

Police have launched appeals to trace two missing teenagers.

They said there were “growing concerns” for the welfare of Adam Spencer who hasn’t been seen since Friday evening.

Adam Spencer missing Kirkcaldy teenager

The 16-year old lives in the Kirkcaldy area.

Police are also appealing for help to trace Rosie Penman, who hasn’t’been seen since Friday morning.

The appeals were made this evening.

Adam was last seen leaving an address on the Standing Stane Road, Coaltown of Wemyss, Kirkcaldy at 6.30pm on Friday.

He is described as 5ft 10 inches tall, slim build, short brown hair.

He was last seen wearing a grey coloured Nike hooded top, black Adidas jogging bottoms and black and Grey Adidas Trainers.

Adam also has links to the Inverkeithing area where he may have travelled by bus.

Anyone who may have seen Adam is urged to contact Police Scotland via 101 quoting incident number 4226 of 27th September 2019.

Rosland – known as Rosie –was last seen leaving an address on Veronica Crescent, Kirkcaldy at 7.45 am.

The 17-year-old, from Kirkcaldy, has not been seen since and there are growing concerns for her welfare.

Rosie is described as white, 5ft 4 ins tall, of slim build, with short spikey blond hair.

It is unknown what clothing she was wearing.

Rosie also has links to the Glenrothes and Methil areas where she may have travelled by bus.

Anyone who may have seen Rosalind is urged to contact Police Scotland via 101 quoting incident number 0004 of 28th September 2019.