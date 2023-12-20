Police searching for man reported missing two months ago find body in Fife town

Kenneth Hope, 52, was last seen on Monday, October 30, in the Castings Avenue area of the town. Police said today that a body had been found in west Fife .

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “The body of a man has been found in the Limekilns area. The body is yet to be formally identified but the family of missing man Kenneth Hope has been made aware. There are no apparent suspicious circumstances and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”