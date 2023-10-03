Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Ian Wilson, 64, was last seen in the Katrine Crescent area of the Lang Toun, around 10.15pm on Monday. He is described as being around 5ft 8in in height, of slim build with short grey receding hair. When last seen he was wearing a grey short sleeved polo shirt, jeans and brown boots.

Sergeant Martyn Reidie said: “Concerns are growing for Ian’s welfare. He may seem confused and it is important we find him as soon as possible to make sure he is safe and well. I would also ask people to continue to check any outbuildings and garden sheds in case Ian has sought shelter.

“Our enquiries are ongoing and I am asking anyone who has seen him or who has any information on his whereabouts to please get in touch with us.”

