Police trace 13-year girl reported missing in Leven
Police have traced a teenage girl reported who had been missing in Leven.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Sofia Mullan, aged 13, was last seen on Monday (January 8). Police issued a description of her and appealed for anyone with information to contact them. Today they confirmed she had bene traced safe and well and thanked all who shared their social media appeal.