Police trace 13-year girl reported missing in Leven

Police have traced a teenage girl reported who had been missing in Leven.
By Allan Crow
Published 9th Jan 2024, 16:29 GMT
Updated 11th Jan 2024, 10:28 GMT
Sofia Mullan, aged 13, was last seen on Monday (January 8). Police issued a description of her and appealed for anyone with information to contact them. Today they confirmed she had bene traced safe and well and thanked all who shared their social media appeal.

