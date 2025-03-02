Police trace 14-year old boy reported missing in Kirkcaldy

Allan Crow
By Allan Crow

Editor, Fife Free Press

Published 2nd Mar 2025, 19:44 BST
Updated 3rd Mar 2025, 07:46 BST

Police have traced a young boy reported missing in Kirkcaldy.

Regan Hunter was last seen around 5:00pm on Saturday in the Park Road area of the town. He was also known to travel to the Cowdenbeath and Leven areas.

On Monday morning, Police Scotland said he had bene traced safe and well.They thanked everyone who shared their weekend social media appeal.

