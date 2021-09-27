Police trace 14-year old Fifer reported missing
Police have traced a Fife teenager who had been reported missing.
Monday, 27th September 2021, 9:11 am
Aimee/Alex Moody, was last seen in the Stuart Road area of Glenrothes around 3pm on Sunday, 26 September.
The 14-year old was known to frequent the Macedonia area of Glenrothes and officers had appealed for anyone who had any information to get in touch.
They confirmed this morning the youngster had been traced safe and well, and thanked everyone who shared their appeal.