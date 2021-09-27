Police trace 14-year old Fifer reported missing

Aimee/Alex Moody, was last seen in the Stuart Road area of Glenrothes around 3pm on Sunday, 26 September.

The 14-year old was known to frequent the Macedonia area of Glenrothes and officers had appealed for anyone who had any information to get in touch.

Police confirmed the teenager had been traced safe and well

They confirmed this morning the youngster had been traced safe and well, and thanked everyone who shared their appeal.

