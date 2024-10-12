Police trace 15-year old girl who had been reported missing in Fife
Police have traced a teenage girl reported who had been missing in Fife.
Rico McCaffery/Miller was last seen at a family address within the Methil area of Leven at 10:00 am on Wednesday. Police said the 15-year old had links to the Levenmouth, Cowdenbeath, Kirkcaldy and Dunfermline areas.
On Friday evening police said she had ben traced, and thanked everyone who shared their appeal on social media.
