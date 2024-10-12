Police trace 15-year old girl who had been reported missing in Fife

Allan Crow
By Allan Crow

Editor, Fife Free Press

Published 11th Oct 2024, 14:05 BST
Updated 12th Oct 2024, 10:01 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Police have traced a teenage girl reported who had been missing in Fife.

Rico McCaffery/Miller was last seen at a family address within the Methil area of Leven at 10:00 am on Wednesday. Police said the 15-year old had links to the Levenmouth, Cowdenbeath, Kirkcaldy and Dunfermline areas.

On Friday evening police said she had ben traced, and thanked everyone who shared their appeal on social media.

Related topics:PoliceFifeDunfermline

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1871
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice