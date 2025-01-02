Police trace 16-year old girl reported missing in Fife

Allan Crow
By Allan Crow

Editor, Fife Free Press

Published 31st Dec 2024, 13:49 GMT
Updated 2nd Jan 2025, 10:41 GMT
Police have traced a teenage girl reported missing in Fife.

Tia Walker was last seen in the High Street area of Freuchie around 1215pm on Monday, (December 30). Police said she had links to Dunfermline, Kilmarnock and Edinburgh.

Officers have confirmed she was traced safe and well, and thanked all who shared their social media appeal.

