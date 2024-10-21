Police trace 18-year old reported missing in Kirkcaldy

Allan Crow
By Allan Crow

Editor, Fife Free Press

Published 20th Oct 2024, 18:59 GMT
Updated 21st Oct 2024, 10:49 GMT
Police have traced a teenager who had been reported missing in Kirkcaldy.

Jacob Galloway was last seen leaving a premises in the High Street in the Lang Toun around 1:00am on Sunday, and police said the 18-year old may have headed towards the Ravenscraig Park area.

This morning they confirmed he had been traced and thanked all who shared their appeals on social media.

