Police trace 18-year old reported missing in Kirkcaldy
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Police have traced a teenager who had been reported missing in Kirkcaldy.
Jacob Galloway was last seen leaving a premises in the High Street in the Lang Toun around 1:00am on Sunday, and police said the 18-year old may have headed towards the Ravenscraig Park area.
This morning they confirmed he had been traced and thanked all who shared their appeals on social media.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.