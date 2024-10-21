Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com



Police have traced a teenager who had been reported missing in Kirkcaldy.

Jacob Galloway was last seen leaving a premises in the High Street in the Lang Toun around 1:00am on Sunday, and police said the 18-year old may have headed towards the Ravenscraig Park area.

This morning they confirmed he had been traced and thanked all who shared their appeals on social media.