Police trace 40-year old man reported missing in Kirkcaldy safe and well
A man reported missing in Kirkcaldy has been traced safe and well.
Craig Brown was last seen in the Beveridge Road area around 11:00am on Sunday, and police issued an appeal for information to help trace him earlier this evening. They said it was thought that he may have travelled to the Edinburgh area.
Following the appeal, a police spokesperson said: “Craig Brown, 40, who had been reported missing from Kirkcaldy, has been traced safe and well. Thank you to everyone who helped with our earlier appeal.”
