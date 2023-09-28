News you can trust since 1871
Police trace Dominik Migon, Fife man who was reported missing

Police have traced a man reported missing in Fife.
Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
Published 26th Sep 2023, 17:14 BST- 1 min read
Updated 28th Sep 2023, 08:26 BST
Dominik Migon, 32, was last seen around 8:00am on Monday (September 25), in the Windygates area.Police said he has not been in contact with family or friends since and officers are concerned for his welfare.

Police confirmed this morning he had bene traced safe and well, and thanked everyone who had shared their social media apoopealksa.

