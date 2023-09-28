Police trace Dominik Migon, Fife man who was reported missing
Police have traced a man reported missing in Fife.
Dominik Migon, 32, was last seen around 8:00am on Monday (September 25), in the Windygates area.Police said he has not been in contact with family or friends since and officers are concerned for his welfare.
Police confirmed this morning he had bene traced safe and well, and thanked everyone who had shared their social media apoopealksa.