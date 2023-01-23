News you can trust since 1871
Police trace Fife man who uses wheelchair who was reported missing

Police have traced a man reported missing in Fife.

By Allan Crow
3 minutes ago - 1 min read

Mark Kilgallon, who uses a wheelchair, was last seen on Monday, January 16, boarding a bus in Kirkcaldy, bound for Levenmouth.

The 39-year old amputee was last wearing an orange jacket and black trousers & black cap.

Police had asked anyone who can help to contact them.

Mark Kilgallon has been reported missing
They confirmed at the weekend he had been traced safe and well, and thanked everyone who shred their social media appeals

