Police trace Fife man who uses wheelchair who was reported missing
Police have traced a man reported missing in Fife.
Mark Kilgallon, who uses a wheelchair, was last seen on Monday, January 16, boarding a bus in Kirkcaldy, bound for Levenmouth.
The 39-year old amputee was last wearing an orange jacket and black trousers & black cap.
Police had asked anyone who can help to contact them.
They confirmed at the weekend he had been traced safe and well, and thanked everyone who shred their social media appeals