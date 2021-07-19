Police trace man reported missing in Fife
Police in Fife have found a man who had been reported missing.
Monday, 19th July 2021, 4:43 pm
Mark Slimming was last seen around 7.30am on Monday at his home in Watson Street, Cowdenbeath - and his family had concerns for his whereabouts.
The 39-year old was driving a white Ford Transit 350 van with signage with the words – Mark Slimming Joinery, registration SH6 5ZHG.
Mark was located as a direct result of people reporting sighting of his vehicle which directed officers to him.
Police thanked the public for their assistance with our appeals for information.