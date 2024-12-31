Police trace man reported missing in Fife

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police have traced a man who was reported missing in Fife.

Officers had appealed for the public’s help trace 57-year-old Robb Hall who was last seen in Springfield, near Cupar, at 1:00pm on Monday, December 30. Specialist officers carried out searches in the area of Letham Woods.

This morning, police confirmed he had been traced safe and well. They thanked everyone who shared their social media appeal.