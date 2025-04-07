Police trace man reported missing in Glenrothes
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Police have traced a man reported missing in Fife.
Alan Latimer was last seen about 6:00pm on Monday, March 31 in his home town of Glenrothes. Police appealed for help to trace him on Sunday, saying his whereabouts are unknown, and friends and family were becoming increasingly concerned.
Last night they confirmed he was traced safe and well and thanked all who shared their social media appeals.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.