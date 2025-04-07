Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Police have traced a man reported missing in Fife.

Alan Latimer was last seen about 6:00pm on Monday, March 31 in his home town of Glenrothes. Police appealed for help to trace him on Sunday, saying his whereabouts are unknown, and friends and family were becoming increasingly concerned.