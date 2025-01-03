Police trace man reported missing in Kirkcaldy

Allan Crow
By Allan Crow

Editor, Fife Free Press

Published 3rd Jan 2025, 08:03 GMT
Updated 3rd Jan 2025, 12:39 GMT
Police have traced a man reported missing in Kirkcaldy.

Stewart Munnoch was last seen around 7.25pm on Thursday, January 2 in the Lansbury Street area of the town. Police said the 31-year-old may be travelling by car in his silver BMW 320D.

They confirmed today that he had bene traced safe and well, and thanked everyone who shared their social media appeals.

