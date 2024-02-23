Police trace missing 14-year Kirkcaldy boy safe and well
Police have traced a teenage boy reported missing in Kirkcaldy.
Ewan Park was last seen around 4:00pm on Thursday near a bus stop at the junction of Ostlers Way and the A901 in the town. Police issued a description saying they were growing concerns for his welfare.
Officers confirmed this lunchtime he had been traced safe and well. They thanked everyone who shared their social media appeal.