Police trace missing 14-year old Kirkcaldy girl safe and well
Police have traced a teenage girl reported missing in Kirkcaldy.
Lily Bridges was last seen at the Lang Toun’s bus station around 3:00pm on Tuesday, November 12. Police said the 14-year-old, who lives in the Aberdour area, has not been seen since. She also has links to Clackmannanshire area where she may have travelled by bus.
In an update, Police Scotland said she had bene traced safe and well, and thanked all who shared their social media appeals.
