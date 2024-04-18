Police trace missing Fife teenagers

Police have traced two teenage girls who were reported missing in Fife.
Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
Published 18th Apr 2024, 08:59 BST
Updated 18th Apr 2024, 20:07 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Officers said Bryony Lyons, 15, and Brooklyn Houston, 13, may have travelled together to Dundee. They were last seen in the Carslogie Road area of Cupar on Tuesday afternoon.

Police Scotland said this evening both had been traced safe and well. They thanked everyone who shared their appeals on social media

Related topics:PolicePolice ScotlandFifeDundee

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.