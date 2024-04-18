Police trace missing Fife teenagers
Police have traced two teenage girls who were reported missing in Fife.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Officers said Bryony Lyons, 15, and Brooklyn Houston, 13, may have travelled together to Dundee. They were last seen in the Carslogie Road area of Cupar on Tuesday afternoon.
Police Scotland said this evening both had been traced safe and well. They thanked everyone who shared their appeals on social media
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.