Police trace missing Glenrothes man
Police have traced a man reported missing in Glenrothes.
James Love was last seen about about 4:30am on Thursday at an address in the town.The 43-year old was also known to frequent Lochgelly as well as the Airdrie area.
Police confirmed they had traced him safe and well and thanked everyone who shared their social media appeal issued earlier today.
